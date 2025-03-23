Fantasy Basketball
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 7:17pm

Wiggins will not start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wiggins will be back in a bench role Sunday with Luguentz Dort (hip) returning to the lineup and Alex Caruso taking Chet Holmgren's (hip) starting spot. In his last three games off the bench, Wiggins has averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.3 minutes per contest.

