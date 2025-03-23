Aaron Wiggins News: Back to bench Sunday

Wiggins will not start Sunday's game against the Clippers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wiggins will be back in a bench role Sunday with Luguentz Dort (hip) returning to the lineup and Alex Caruso taking Chet Holmgren's (hip) starting spot. In his last three games off the bench, Wiggins has averaged 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.3 minutes per contest.