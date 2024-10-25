Aaron Wiggins News: Posts 15 points from bench

Wiggins produced 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 102-87 win over the Nuggets.

The Thunder signed Wiggins to a five-year, $47 million contract in the offseason, which is a huge price tag for a second-unit player. The deal is a sign that the team wants increased involvement from the former second-round pick, but he'll have to navigate a crowded depth chart to achieve that goal. At 6-5, his best chance to break through might be in the backcourt, where Isaiah Joe will have to prove his worth to stick with the starting five.