Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Aaron Wiggins headshot

Aaron Wiggins News: Posts 15 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Wiggins produced 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 102-87 win over the Nuggets.

The Thunder signed Wiggins to a five-year, $47 million contract in the offseason, which is a huge price tag for a second-unit player. The deal is a sign that the team wants increased involvement from the former second-round pick, but he'll have to navigate a crowded depth chart to achieve that goal. At 6-5, his best chance to break through might be in the backcourt, where Isaiah Joe will have to prove his worth to stick with the starting five.

Aaron Wiggins
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News