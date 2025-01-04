Aaron Wiggins News: Shines in win over New York

Wiggins closed Friday's 117-107 victory over the Knicks with 19 points (7-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 25 minutes.

Wiggins came off the bench Friday after getting the starting nod Thursday against the Clippers on his 26th birthday, but he made his presence felt with an efficient showing and a stellar performance in the final minutes. This was Wiggins' fourth game with more than 15 points this season, and coincidentally, three of those outings have come over his last five appearances, so Wiggins is certainly riding his most productive stretch of the campaign regardless of his inconsistent role.