Ace Bailey Injury: Remaining sidelined vs. Wizards
Bailey (hip) is out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Wizards, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Right hip soreness will cost Bailey a fourth consecutive game. It's possible that the rookie first-rounder won't play again in the Summer League, as the Jazz figure to take a cautious approach this summer. Kyle Filipowski (rest) has been shut down, so Cody Williams should take on more usage in the frontcourt.
