Adam Flagler News: Fails to score again in win

Flagler registered zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over two minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 win over the Lakers.

Flagler failed to record a single stat. appearing in garbage time for the fifth time in the past nine games. In fact, he has failed to score in all five of those appearances, continuing what has been an underwhelming campaign. Through 34 games, he is averaging just 1.3 points in 4.3 minutes per contest.