Adam Flagler News: Makes return Thursday

Flagler (finger) played the final 7:03 of Thursday's 134-114 win over the Cavaliers, recording zero points (0-9 FG, 0-8 3Pt) and one block.

Flagler was back in action for Oklahoma City after he had been sidelined since late November with a broken finger on his hand. The two-way player checked into the contest with the Thunder holding down a 32-point lead, and the poor shooting performance is unlikely to help his case for earning playing time in more competitive situations moving forward. If minutes remain hard to come by at the NBA level, Flagler could end up seeing extended playing time in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.