Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona Injury: Remains day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 2:25pm

Bona (knee), who has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, has begun on-court work and remains day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup against the Hornets, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Bona is slated to miss a third consecutive outing due to a left knee injury, though he appears to be on track for a potential return to game action Monday. The rookie big man's absence shouldn't affect any fantasy decisions, as he has averaged only 6.4 minutes per game over 14 regular-season appearances.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
