Adem Bona News: Efficient effort against Atlanta

Bona chipped in 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 124-110 loss to the Hawks.

Bona connected on eight of his nine field-goal attempts Friday and finished as the 76ers' third-leading scorer behind Jared Butler (25) and Marcus Bagley (20). Bona has started in the 76ers' last eight games, and over that span he has averaged 15.3 points on 75.4 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.1 steals over 30.6 minutes per contest.