Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona News: Sitting out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Bona (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Mavericks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Bona will sit out Wednesday's game, the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set. He tallied nine points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Wizards. The center's next opportunity to take the floor comes Friday against the Nets.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
