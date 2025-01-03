Ajay Mitchell Injury: Working through toe injury

Head coach Mark Daigneault said that Mitchell sprained his toe during the second half of the Thunder's 117-107 win over the Knicks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Mitchell checked out at the 1:30 mark in the third quarter of Friday's game and did not return, finishing with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 13 minutes. The rookie second-round pick will have his toe injury evaluated Saturday morning, but it puts him in jeopardy of being sidelined for Sunday's game against the Celtics. Mitchell's absence would likely mean more minutes for Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins.