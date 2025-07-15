Ajay Mitchell News: Erupts for 27 points in SL win
Mitchell notched 27 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 92-75 Summer League win over the Magic.
Mitchell delivered a well-rounded performance, finishing with a game-high mark in points. The 23-year-old point guard also tied the team-high marks in both rebounds and steals. The 2024 second-round pick has helped lead the Thunder to a 3-0 record in the Las Vegas Summer League, scoring at least 20 points in two of his three appearances.
