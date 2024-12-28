Ajay Mitchell News: Promoted to starting role

Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

The Thunder will be missing two key contributors in Cason Wallace (quadriceps) and Luguentz Dort (ankle), so Mitchell will move into a starting role on the wing. He'll start alongside Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein. This will be Mitchell's first start of the campaign. He's averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across 14.1 minutes per game off the bench in December.