Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ajay Mitchell headshot

Ajay Mitchell News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

The Thunder will be missing two key contributors in Cason Wallace (quadriceps) and Luguentz Dort (ankle), so Mitchell will move into a starting role on the wing. He'll start alongside Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein. This will be Mitchell's first start of the campaign. He's averaging 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game across 14.1 minutes per game off the bench in December.

Ajay Mitchell
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now