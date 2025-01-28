Fantasy Basketball
Al Horford Injury: Active, but doesn't play Monday

Updated on January 28, 2025 at 8:32am

Horford (toe) went unused off the bench in Monday's 114-112 loss to Houston.

Horford had been listed as questionable heading into Monday with a left big toe sprain and was upgraded to available, with the Celtics even including him in their initial starting five. However, the Celtics made the late decision to scratch him from the lineup, with head coach Joe Mazulla noting that the team determined two minutes before opening tip that Horford wouldn't be available to play, per Jay King of The Athletic. Fantasy managers can consider Horford questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

