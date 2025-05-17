Al Horford News: Empty performance Friday

Horford posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Horford couldn't have any sort of tangible impact, going down with the ship as Boston was bundled out of the playoffs. Tasked with playing a bigger role than expected during the postseason due to the fact that Kristpas Porzingis was dealing with an ongoing illness, Horford had some moments but was largely a wash, at best. He played 60 games during the regular season, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game.