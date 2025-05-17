Al Horford News: Empty performance Friday
Horford posted 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Horford couldn't have any sort of tangible impact, going down with the ship as Boston was bundled out of the playoffs. Tasked with playing a bigger role than expected during the postseason due to the fact that Kristpas Porzingis was dealing with an ongoing illness, Horford had some moments but was largely a wash, at best. He played 60 games during the regular season, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 27.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now