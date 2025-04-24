Al Horford News: Nears double-double in win

Horford racked up nine points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 win over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

With Jayson Tatum (wrist) on the mend, Horford got the start in Game 2 and came one point short of a double-double. The veteran big man might not be the player he once was, but he can still make an impact on the basketball floor, especially when he's called upon to step up due to the absence of the Celtics' best player.