Al Horford News: Plays through toe issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Horford closed Tuesday's 117-116 loss to the Hawks with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 26 minutes.

Horford offered very little in terms of tangible production, playing through a toe injury on the first night of a back-to-back set. Given what we know about how the Celtics intend to utilize the veteran, there is a very real chance we see him in street clothes when they face the Nets on Wednesday. While Horford is a key piece for Boston, his role will reduce at some point, when the injured Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) returns to the lineup.

Al Horford
Boston Celtics
