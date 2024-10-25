Al Horford News: Quiet in blowout victory

Horford posted zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Thursday's 122-102 win over the Wizards.

Despite a blowout win, Horford was essentially a non-factor against the Wizards. The 38-year-old has accumulated 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block over the club's first two regular-season games. Horford will likely remain the starter until Kristaps Porzingis (foot) returns, though Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman are expected to receive significant minutes off the bench.