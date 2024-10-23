Al Horford News: Receives ring and 26 minutes of run

Horford registered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-109 win over New York.

After crowning his 18-year NBA career by receiving his first NBA championship ring, Horford started for the Celtics and did an excellent job of guarding new Knick center Karl-Anthony Towns. Horford was a major part of an early game run that put Boston up 43 to 24 after the first quarter. The Celtics have their first back-to-back starting November 1st. Expect Boston to rest Big Al for one of those two games, which are both in Charlotte.