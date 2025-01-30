Alex Sarr Injury: Still out Thursday

Sarr (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Lakers.

A sprained left ankle will force Sarr out for the second straight game. In Wednesday's 106-82 loss to the Raptors, Jonas Valanciunas started at center in Sarr's stead and played 23 minutes, while Richaun Holmes served as Valanciunas' top backup and played 16 minutes. Tristan Vukcevic wasn't part of head coach Brian Keefe's rotation but served as the Wizards' center for the final 8:19 of the contest, when Washington was trailing by 24 and had essentially benched all of its key players.