Alex Sarr News: Cleared to play Thursday

Sarr (calf) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Sarr missed Washington's final two preseason games with soreness in his calf, but he said Monday that he's feeling great. With a couple more days to go, there's no reason to anticipate the rookie having any restrictions on Opening Night, though his role remains unclear. Sarr started at power forward and center during the preseason, but he's expected to share the frontcourt with Jonas Valanciunas to begin the regular season.