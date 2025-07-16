Menu
Alex Sarr News: Will sit vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 16, 2025

Sarr (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Summer League game against the Jazz, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Sarr will sit out a second straight game due to rest purposes. The French import's last performance on July 13 against the Nets was impressive, to put it mildly. He recorded eight blocks to go along with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two assists. It remains uncertain if he'll suit up again during the Las Vegas Summer League.

