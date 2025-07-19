Alex Schumacher News: Leads second unit in SL win

Schumacher finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes in Saturday's 111-87 Summer League win over the Trail Blazers.

Schumacher was one of five Suns players to record double-digit points, leading the bench in scoring. He also tied the game high in assists. The 24-year-old appeared in 48 G League outings between the Windy City Bulls and Valley Suns in 2024-25, during which he averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds across 22.6 minutes per game.