Alexandre Sarr News: Close to double-double

Sarr recorded 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 122-114 loss to the Warriors.

Sarr finished just one rebound shy of recording what would've been his fourth double-double since the beginning of January. The rookie big man has shown flashes of his talent but has lacked consistency on a game-to-game basis. Still, he seems to be improving with each passing game. Through nine games in January, Sarr is averaging 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 blocks per contest despite shooting just 40.8 percent from the floor.