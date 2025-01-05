Alexandre Sarr News: Fourth double-double Sunday
Sarr chipped in 18 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 loss to New Orleans.
Sarr produced the fourth double-double of his rookie season Sunday, extending a streak of double-digit scoring performances to 12 games in the process. During this interval, the first-year big man is averaging 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers. Sarr is slowly beginning to look the part of the 2024 No. 2 overall pick following a slow start to the year, but he'll face a stiff matchup Tuesday against the Rockets, who rank third in the league in points allowed per game (106.7).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now