Alexandre Sarr News: Strong showing in loss
Sarr chipped in 19 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 132-120 loss to New Orleans.
The rookie center scored in double digits for the 11th straight appearance, a stretch in which he's averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.4 blocks while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc. Sarr has a firm hold on the starting job in the paint for the Wizards, but his workload could increase in the second half if the team elects to trade Jonas Valanciunas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now