Alperen Sengun Injury: Headed to locker room

Sengun (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Warriors, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

It's unclear why Sengun went to the locker room, but while he is sidelined, Jabari Smith will likely see extended playing time at center as Jock Landale (elbow) is also dealing with an injury. Jeff Green has also seen his first minutes of the regular season Saturday and should see more time off the bench for as long as Sengun is out of the game.