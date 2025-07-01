2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Best Players by Team for Points Leagues

Thomas was limited to just 25 games as a result of multiple hamstring injuries. However, when healthy, he managed to deliver on some of the promise we have seen early in his career, averaging a career-high 24.0 points per game. The Nets are likely to once again be positioned toward the bottom of the standings, with no real

The 2024-25 season is done. As many had expected, the Thunder will head into next season as the team to beat after winning its first NBA title. As we slowly start to ramp up to what promises to be another intriguing season of fantasy basketball, let's take a look back at the best players from each team when it comes to points formats.

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (44.7 FP/G)

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (48.0 FP/G)

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets (33.1 FP/G)

Thomas was limited to just 25 games as a result of multiple hamstring injuries. However, when healthy, he managed to deliver on some of the promise we have seen early in his career, averaging a career-high 24.0 points per game. The Nets are likely to once again be positioned toward the bottom of the standings, with no real dominant fantasy assets on the horizon, meaning Thomas should once again be a worthy mid-round target.

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets (42.9 FP/G)

Despite averaging a career-high 25.2 points per game, Ball's season was once again ruined by injuries. He has now played a total of just 105 games over the past three seasons, flashing plenty of upside, albeit on a limited sample size. Much like the Nets, the Hornets are unlikely to make any real noise this season, although fantasy managers will simply be hoping for at least 65 games from Ball.

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls (38.8 FP/G)

Although Vucevic was technically the best player in Chicago on a per-game basis, it does feel as though his time could be coming to an end. Both Coby White and Josh Giddey could surpass him when it comes to fantasy value, with Giddey the most likely given his ability to contribute across multiple categories.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers (39.8 FP/G)

We're just getting started when it comes to what Mobley might be in this league. While it was a disappointing end to the season for Cleveland, Mobley emerged as the Defensive Player of the Year, an award that was well-deserved. The Cavaliers will once again be pushing for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, with Mobley hoping to elevate his game even further.

Anthony Davis, Dallas Mavericks (51.7 FP/G)

Davis was moved from Los Angeles to Dallas during the 2024-25 season in what was one of the more surprising trades in recent memory. A soft-tissue injury derailed his campaign, although he still managed to cobble together a strong season. When it comes to projecting what Davis will do for the upcoming season, it simply comes down to whether or not he can stay healthy, much like it has throughout his career.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (64.3 FP/G)

There isn't a lot that needs to be said when it comes to Jokic and what he can do on a basketball court. He has been the best player across all formats for basically the past five years. At this point, it's hard to see him giving up that honor for the upcoming season.

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (48.0 FP/G)

Detroit is a team on the rise. Much of its recent success has to do with the ascension of Cunningham into superstar status. Coming off what was easily the best season of his young career, Cunningham is likely to be a first-round asset for many years to come. Still only 23 years of age, Cunningham has room for growth, making him arguably one of the most exciting prospects along with Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg.

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors (40.8 FP/G)

A player at the opposite end of their career, Curry continues to do his thing for the Warriors, albeit a slightly watered-down version. His value is largely tied to points, and the addition of Jimmy Butler only makes things a little more clouded when it comes to his projected value for the upcoming season. He is likely to be their best asset, but if the Warriors are to make the most of his remaining time in the league, those around him are going to have to step up.

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (42.0 FP/G)

The Rockets are another team on the rise. Despite a cruel end to the season, the arrow is firmly pointed up. Sengun has turned himself into a slightly watered-down version of Jokic, providing solid assist numbers from the center position, as well as serviceable defensive numbers. However, the addition of Kevin Durant is likely to impact Sengun, shifting him to number two in the fantasy hierarchy.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (41.4 FP/G)

Haliburton suffered a devastating Achilles injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, putting him on ice for the majority, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. Much like Tatum, Haliburton shouldn't be on the radar in fantasy leagues for the upcoming season. Assuming the Pacers don't make any significant moves during the offseason, look for Pascal Siakam to assume the mantle of the number one fantasy player.

James Harden, Los Angeles Clippers (45.0 FP/G)

Harden was somewhat of a revelation this past season, turning back the clock, delivering arguably his best campaign in recent memory. While his per-game numbers are not what they once were, he has now played at least 72 games in two straight years. He should continue to function as the head of the snake for the Clippers, making him a solid top-15 target moving forward.

Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (52.5 FP/G)

Despite now having to share the ball with LeBron James, Doncic once again proved himself to be in the upper echelon of fantasy basketball. While his numbers were slightly down on previous years, his defensive contributions shifted in the right direction, averaging a career-high 1.8 steals per game. He will undoubtedly be a popular top-5 target again this season.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies (39.7 FP/G)

While Morant's game is not particularly friendly when it comes to category leagues, those in points leagues might tell a different story. However, despite being the top-ranked player from Memphis, Morant's numbers were a little underwhelming, as was his health. He finished as a fourth-round talent in points formats, before which he had been a top-15 asset for the previous three seasons. Health has also been an issue, meaning fantasy managers may prefer to lean into Jaren Jackson as the go-to target in Memphis.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat (39.8 FP/G)

Adebayo has been one of the more consistent players in recent years, making him a reliable fantasy target, no matter the format. With Jimmy Butler now residing in Golden State, Adebayo has an opportunity to step his game up. Given the lack of talent around him, managers may have to consider drafting him in the early third round.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (57.4 FP/G)

Another player who needs no introduction, Antetokounmpo should once again be a fantasy beast, particularly in points leagues. He finished the 2024-25 season as the second-ranked player, averaging at least 30 points per game for the third straight year, while also matching his career-high with 6.5 assists per outing. He will once again be a popular target, although there remains some conjecture as to whether he will remain in Milwaukee. The addition of Myles Turner in free agency adds to the likelihood that Antetokounmpo will remain a Buck.

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves (43.5 FP/G)

Coming off his best season to date, Edwards will be hoping to elevate his game even further in the hunt for an elusive NBA Championship. He closed as the 16th-ranked player last season, averaging a career-high 27.6 points per game. He is the clear alpha in Minnesota and should be a safe target in the early second round of drafts.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans (44.6 FP/G)

It's all about health when it comes to Williamson's projected value. To this point in his career, he has played no more than 30 games in three of his five seasons, with his most recent campaign yielding just 30 appearances. Despite finishing as the 14th-ranked player in per-game value, managers are going to be cautious when considering him in drafts. Based on what we have seen in the past, he will likely be a popular target in the third or even fourth round.

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks (46.8 FP/G)

Towns was famously traded to the Knicks prior to the 2024-25 season, providing him with an opportunity to operate as the starting center. The move ended with Towns delivering his best season in four years, finishing as the 10th-ranked player, including averaging a career-high 12.8 rebounds per game. While a change of coach could see his playing time drop ever so slightly, Towns should once again be able to flirt with first-round value.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (54.1 FP/G)

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to its first NBA title, earning himself a slew of individual awards in the process. Much like Jokic and Antetokounmpo, Gilgeous-Alexander is a no-brainer when it comes to picking inside the top five.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic (43.3 FP/G)

The Magic is a team on the rise and Banchero is primed to be the face of the franchise moving forward. Despite an adductor injury that cost him a significant portion of the season, Banchero finished as the 17th-ranked player. The addition of Desmond Bane could have an impact, given he brings offensive versatility to a team that really only had two primary scorers. With that said, Banchero should be a solid enough target anywhere after pick 20.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (43.6 FP/G)

Although Joel Embiid still exists in Philadelphia, it could be argued that Maxey is now the player to lead the 76ers into the future. Coming off a career-best season, all signs point to Maxey being a top-20 target. A healthy Embiid would likely impact what Maxey is able to do. With that said, a healthy Embiid is not something we have seen for quite some time, meaning Maxey should be a relatively safe option once again.

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns (43.3 FP/G)

Following an underwhelming stint in Phoenix, at least from a results standpoint, Durant will suit up for the Rockets for the upcoming season. Houston has made it clear that it is on the hunt for a championship, re-signing a number of key players, while also bringing in Durant, Dorian Finney-Smith and Clint Capela. As for his projected value, Durant should remain a viable first-round target, albeit one with a slight risk given his age.

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers (33.2 FP/G)

Avdija was a nice surprise for fantasy managers last season, emerging as a key piece for the Trail Blazers. While he is coming off a career-best season, labeling him as their best fantasy asset moving forward seems risky, to say the least. However, on a team built around defense, it is unclear who might emerge as their leading commodity. At this point, it could be any of Avdija, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Donovan Clingan or Toumani Camara, all of whom are mid-round targets, at best.

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings (45.1 FP/G)

Sabonis is another consistent player who warrants very little discussion. The Kings are perpetually treading water, meaning Sabonis should once again be able to force himself into the first-round discussion.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (54.6 FP/G)

A blood clot issue derailed Wembanyama's sophomore season, but not before he was able to solidify himself as arguably the best player in fantasy basketball. Of all the top targets, he has by far the most untapped upside. He will almost certainly be in the discussion for the first pick in a lot of drafts, with the decision ultimately coming down to risk versus reward.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors (41.6 FP/G)

Barnes failed to take any major steps forward last season, basically replicating what he did in the 2023-24 season in terms of overall rank. The addition of Brandon Ingram is going to present the Raptors with another proven scoring option, cutting into what Barnes can do on the offensive end. He will likely be the number-one fantasy asset in Toronto, although we may have a situation where he is being slightly over-drafted in some places.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz (35.7 FP/G)

The Jazz is a team without much direction at the moment, as evidenced by the fact that its defensive-minded center emerged as the number-one fantasy asset last season. This could end up being a situation in which a clear fantasy target is open for discussion. Along with Kessler, managers might want to consider Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, John Collins and potentially even Ace Bailey.

Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards (32.7 FP/G)

Finally, we have the Wizards, another team flapping around at the bottom of the standings. While Poole is coming off a career-best season, he now finds himself in New Orleans, where he will have to compete with the likes of Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy and eventually, Dejounte Murray. It's hard to get a read on exactly what his role might look like, although he does feel like a relatively safe mid-round target.