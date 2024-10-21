Alperen Sengun News: Agrees to five-year extension

Sengun agreed to a five-year, $185 million rookie extension with the Rockets on Monday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

Sengun's five-year extension includes a player option in the last year. The 2021 first-round pick is coming off a strong 2023-24 season during which he averaged 21.1 points on 53.7 percent shooting, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals across 32.5 minutes per game over 63 regular-season contests. He did miss the last 18 games of the regular season due to a Grade 3 right ankle sprain, but he was able to return for the start of training camp in late September and will be good to go for the start of the 2024-25 regular season. Sengun will remain an integral part of the Rockets' youth movement alongside Jalen Green and Jabari Smith.