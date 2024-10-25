Alperen Sengun News: Another double-double Friday

Sengun amassed 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Friday's 128-108 win over the Grizzlies.

Sengun has logged double-doubles in each of the first two games of the regular-season, and he combined with Jabari Smith for 31 of Houston's 41 rebounds Friday. Sengun's ability to impact the game in various ways earned him a five-year, $185 million extension Monday, and early on, it appears that contract for the 2021 first-round pick could be a bargain for the Rockets. Sengun will be in for a touch challenge against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Saturday.