Alperen Sengun News: Comes close to triple-double

Sengun provided 22 points (6-11 FG, 10-12 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 overtime victory over the 76ers.

Sengun finished just three assists away from recording what would've been his fourth triple-double of the season, and his second consecutive one after his 22-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist performance versus the Timberwolves on Tuesday. Sengun continues to fill the stat sheet every time he steps on the hardwood, and the star big man continues to be one of the most productive centers in fantasy, regardless of the format of your league. He's averaging 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.