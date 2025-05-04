Alperen Sengun News: Double-doubles in Game 7 loss

Sengun racked up 21 points (9-23 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 103-89 loss to the Warriors in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sengun recorded his fifth double-double of this first-round series Sunday. The one-time All-Star was one of only three players on the Rockets to score in double figures, as Amen Thompson (24) and Fred VanVleet (17) were the only other players to make an impact in the scoring department. The rising star's season ends after an impressive playoff performance over seven games, averaging 20.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game, shooting 46.3 percent from the field.