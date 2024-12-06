Alperen Sengun News: Scores team-high 16 points in loss

Sengun ended Thursday's 99-93 loss to the Warriors with 16 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes.

Sengun posted a below-average line on a night where the starting five also fell short of projections. Houston's 93 points marked their lowest point total of the season and the Rockets have lost both games during the California road trip. Sengun failed to hit double-digit rebound totals in both games, and averaged a below-average 29.5 minutes of court time during the two losses. Sengun's ejection during Tuesday's game is a partial reason for the usage dip.