Alperen Sengun News: Stuffs stat sheet in opener

Sengun produced 25 points (10-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 loss to the Hornets.

Just two days after inking a five-year, $185 million extension with the Rockets, Sengun showed exactly why he's considered a cornerstone of Houston's roster. The 22-year-old logged at least 18 rebounds for the fourth time in his career and notched his fifth game of with at least four steals. The center connected on two of his three attempts from long distance, which may have been an area of emphasis over the offseason after shooting 29.7 percent from range in 2023-24.