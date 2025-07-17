Amari Williams News: Returning to play
Williams (rest) is available for Thursday's Summer League game against the Lakers, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Williams was shut down for Monday's exhibition for rest purposes, but he has received the green light to suit up Thursday night. The Kentucky product is coming off a sluggish showing in his last appearance Sunday against the Knicks, recording two points, three rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes.
