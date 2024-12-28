Amen Thompson News: Double-double in Friday's loss

Thompson logged 20 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Friday's 113-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his third straight start in place of Dillon Brooks (ankle), Thompson recorded his seventh double-double of the season. He's pulled down double-digit boards in all three of his recent starts, averaging 16.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 58.3 percent from the floor. Brooks likely won't be sidelined much longer, but Thompson's outstanding production in the veteran's place should force coach J.B. Bickerstaff to at least consider keeping the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in the starting five.