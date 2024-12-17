Andre Drummond News: Big night on glass

Drummond accumulated nine points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Monday's 121-108 win over the Hornets.

With Joel Embiid (sinus fracture) in street clothes with yet another injury, Drummond slid back into the starting lineup and produced his best numbers on the glass since he pulled down 17 boards Oct. 27 against the Pacers. Embiid is expected miss at least a couple more games, so while Drummond will split the workload at center with Guerschon Yabusele, the 31-year-old should have short-term fantasy value once again.