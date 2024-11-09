Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond News: Delivers double-double Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Drummond posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 FT), 12 rebounds and three steals over 22 minutes during Friday's 116-106 loss to the Lakers.

It's the second double-double in eight starts for Drummond, and the veteran center has pulled down double-digit boards five times in that span while recording multiple steals four times. With Joel Embiid (knee/suspension) closing in on his season debut however, Drummond's stint in the starting five is about to come to an end, likely on Tuesday against the Knicks.

