Andre Drummond News: Delivers double-double Friday
Drummond posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 FT), 12 rebounds and three steals over 22 minutes during Friday's 116-106 loss to the Lakers.
It's the second double-double in eight starts for Drummond, and the veteran center has pulled down double-digit boards five times in that span while recording multiple steals four times. With Joel Embiid (knee/suspension) closing in on his season debut however, Drummond's stint in the starting five is about to come to an end, likely on Tuesday against the Knicks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now