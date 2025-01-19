Andre Drummond News: Underwhelms in starting role

Drummond (toe) tallied eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes Saturday in the 76ers' 115-102 loss to the Pacers.

Drummond made his return after missing the 76ers' previous six games due to a sprained left toe. Though he's typically held a minor role in the Philadelphia rotation when the team is at close to full strength, Drummond was thrust into the starting five and handled a relatively hefty workload while the 76ers were without Joel Embiid (knee) and Guerschon Yabusele (knee). While Embiid's return looks to be further out, Yabusele could be back in action for Sunday's game in Milwaukee, which could result in fewer minutes for Drummond regardless of whether he remains in the starting five or not.