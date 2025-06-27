Andrew Carr News: Heads to Portland
Carr agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
Carr found his rhythm during his lone season at Kentucky in 2024-25, averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc over 35 games. He projects as a stretch four who brings strong defensive capabilities.
