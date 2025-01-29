Andrew Nembhard Injury: Ruled out Wednesday
Nembhard (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
After nearly dropping a triple-double in Saturday's game against the Spurs, Nembhard will miss Wednesday's matchup against Detroit. The 24-year-old guard is having a solid season for the Pacers, averaging career-high numbers across the board, which means they'll miss him against a vastly improved Pistons squad. Ben Sheppard or Aaron Nesmith could end up being his replacement in the starting lineup for Indiana.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now