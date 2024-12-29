Andrew Nembhard News: All-around performance in return
Nembhard ended with 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 win over the Celtics.
Nembhard returned Sunday after missing Indiana's previous game due to left knee injury management, providing a much-needed lift to the Pacers starting five while leading all players in assists to go along with a team-high-tying rebound total and a double-digit scoring mark. Nembhard matched a season high in assists in the contest while hauling in his second-highest rebound total of the year. He has now tallied 15 or more points in five appearances, doing so in five of his last six outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now