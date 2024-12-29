Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Nembhard headshot

Andrew Nembhard News: All-around performance in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Nembhard ended with 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 123-114 win over the Celtics.

Nembhard returned Sunday after missing Indiana's previous game due to left knee injury management, providing a much-needed lift to the Pacers starting five while leading all players in assists to go along with a team-high-tying rebound total and a double-digit scoring mark. Nembhard matched a season high in assists in the contest while hauling in his second-highest rebound total of the year. He has now tallied 15 or more points in five appearances, doing so in five of his last six outings.

