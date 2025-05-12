Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Nembhard

Andrew Nembhard News: Dishes out seven assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 9:07am

Nembhard ended Sunday's 129-109 victory over Cleveland in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 30 minutes.

Nembhard had a strong all-around performance in Game 4, highlighted by a game-high seven assists and three steals. Even though the Gonzaga product failed to crack double digits in the scoring column for the first time in this series, he was pivotal to the team's success Sunday, helping the Pacers take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Andrew Nembhard
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
