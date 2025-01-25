Andrew Nembhard News: Fills stat sheet in victory

Nembhard logged 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-98 victory over the Spurs.

The 25-year-old posted a game-best mark in assists while also tying Thomas Bryant with a game-high three swipes. Nembhard delivered an efficient 15-point performance, tying his scoring total from the Pacers' previous two outings. The third-year pro has also finished as the club's top distributor in each of his last two outings, and he has dished out eight or more assists in five of his 30 regular-season appearances.