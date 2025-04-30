Andrew Nembhard News: Strong outing in win

Nembhard notched 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-118 overtime victory over the Bucks in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Nembhard produced a clutch steal with roughly 30 seconds to go in overtime to help the Pacers pull off an impressive comeback. Nembhard has been a breakout performer through five postseason outings, posting averages of 15.0 points on 49.2 percent shooting, 4.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes.