Andrew Nembhard News: Will play Sunday
Coach Rick Carlisle said that Nembhard (knee) will start under a minutes restriction in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Nembhard will return to game action after a 12-matchup absence streak due to left knee inflammation. The 24-year-old will remain limited as he regains his conditioning following his extended absence. In seven regular-season appearances (all starts), Nembhard has averaged 7.3 points, 4.7 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 26.6 minutes per game.
