Andrew Wiggins Injury: Listed as questionable

Coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday that he expects Wiggins (ankle), who is listed as questionable, to suit up for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The veteran forward hopes to return to action Wednesday in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals, and the questionable tag leaves the door open for that scenario to come to fruition. Wiggins was held out of Sunday's 114-106 win over the Timberwolves due to a right ankle impingement. He's averaging 17.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over his last seven contests.