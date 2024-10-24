Andrew Wiggins News: Posts 20 points in opener

Wiggins accumulated 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Wiggins has to feel like his job is in jeopardy after the team acquired Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson in the offseason. To stay with the first unit, he'll need to have nights like he had Wednesday. He successfully dodged a destined decrease in playing time when the team locked in Jonathan Kuminga at the wing, and a big reason for keeping Wiggins on the court is his defensive skill set, which is a hallmark of his game.