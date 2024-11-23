Andrew Wiggins News: Scores season-high 30 points

Wiggins closed with 30 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 112-108 win over the Pelicans.

Wiggins came through time and time again when the Warriors needed him the most, and he notched a season-high scoring mark while lifting the Warriors to victory Friday. Wiggins has scored at least 22 points in his last three appearances, and there's no doubt the Warriors are a more dangerous team when the veteran Canadian forward is scoring at a high rate. He's averaging 16.5 points per game over his last 10 appearances.