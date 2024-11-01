Andrew Wiggins News: Will return Saturday

Coach Steve Kerr said Friday that Wiggins (back) will return to the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins missed a back-to-back set against the Pelicans due to a back issue but will return to action Saturday for the shorthanded Warriors, who remain without Stephen Curry (ankle) and De'Anthony Melton (back). Over his first three appearances, Wiggins has averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.0 minutes.