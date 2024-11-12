Anfernee Simons Injury: Avoids serious injury vs. MIN

Coach Chauncey Billups said that Simons left Tuesday's game with shortness of breath and he should be okay, though he will undergo more testing before Wednesday's rematch against Minnesota, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Simons tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest in the first quarter. The sharpshooter is not expected to miss significant time, and he will undergo more testing to determine his status for Wednesday's game. Through 12 regular-season outings, Simons has averaged 17.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds while shooting only 38.2 percent from the field across 29.7 minutes per game.